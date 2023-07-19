Highline Warren New Lifetime Trustee for University of the Aftermarket Foundation

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) welcomes Highline Warren, the manufacturer and distributor of automotive consumable and maintenance products, as a new lifetime trustee. The lifetime trustee designation is reserved for exceptional donors who support the foundation’s mission of providing scholarships and funding for educational programs that strengthen the motor vehicle aftermarket.

Zach Miller, senior vice president, sales for Highline Warren will serve as the company’s representative on the UAF board of trustees.

Miller said, “I am thrilled to represent Highline Warren and join an organization that has a significant impact on the future of our business and its