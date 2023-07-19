CollisionCareers Website Promotes Future Technicians to Pursue Careers in Collision Repair

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced the official launch of CollisionCareers.com, a website dedicated to connecting individuals to rewarding opportunities in collision repair.

According to I-CAR, CollisionCareers achieves the first objective of the Talent Attraction marketing strategy by providing a neutral brand and platform under which industry partners can collaborate on strategic programming and marketing efforts to reposition the industry as a growing, exciting and stable field while amplifying the Inter-Industry’s efforts to solve a talent crisis that, because of a combination of unfilled roles and expected retirements over the next five years, is estimated to be leaving the industry 100,000 skilled technicians short.

With the aim of building a bridge between job seekers or students exploring a career path and the collision repair industry, CollisionCareers.com and its associated social media channels offer an authentic, comprehensive resource for students and career changers as well as the parents and school counselors who often influence their decisions. Upcoming program elements will include marketing activities that target the future of the industry at cutting-edge events and in digital channels where they spend their time listening to trusted spokespeople and influencers.

Key Features and Benefits of CollisionCareers.com:

Educational Resources: Powered by I-CAR, a neutral, not-for-profit education organization, the site empowers visitors with articles, tutorials, and curriculum to build a foundation for collision repair knowledge and skills. Community: Collaboration and knowledge-sharing are cornerstones of I-CAR and its sister organization, CREF. CollisionCareers.com fosters a vibrant community where professionals, industry experts and enthusiasts can connect, engage and garner valuable insights. Extensive School and Shop Search: Users can input their information to stay connected with Collision Careers as they consider the industry and peruse listings of local Gold Class shops and CTE schools by state for career or education opportunities.

CollisionCareers.com was created by I-CAR and the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) with input from industry partners.

“It is no secret that there are increasingly more available jobs in collision repair than there are people to fill them, and while there are many successful programs in the industry, individually we each lack the scale necessary to address this nationwide, generational issue,” said I-CAR CEO & President John Van Alstyne. “I-CAR will use our unique position as an organization of collaboration to unite and align efforts for the good of the broader industry.”

Dara Goroff, I-CAR Vice President, Planning & Industry Talent Programming described the launch of Collision Careers as “a milestone the whole industry can celebrate”. She added “This is the beginning of a plan that was mapped out with industry feedback and includes a soon-to-be-released update to the curriculum for technical schools and entry-level employees as well as resources to help repair facilities mentor, train and onboard new hires. I-CAR is humbled to carry the collision repair flag on behalf of the industry to achieve the goal of attracting smart, skilled professionals to a field that is high-tech and highly respected.