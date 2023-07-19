Collision Claims in First Quarter Up Compared to 2022

Claims in the first quarter of 2023 were up over 1% versus the same quarter in 2022. Losses were up over 41% compared to 2019.

The latest available Fast Track Monitoring system data from the Independent Statistical Service Inc. (ISS) showed that the post-pandemic rebound in claims restarted in the first quarter of 2023 and losses continued to grow to record levels.

Collision coverage claims for the first quarter of 2023 were up 1.1% compared to the first quarter of 2022 that had been up 16.7% over the pandemic impacted first quarter of 2021. Collision coverage claims in the first