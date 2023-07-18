Würth Group Reports Global Sales Up Nearly 6%

The Würth Group, world market leader in the development, production and sale of assembly and fastening materials, reports sales of €10.5 billion ($11.8 billion) in the first half of 2023, an increase of 5.9% compared to the same period last year. On a constant-currency basis, sales were up 6.6% compared to last year.

The Group remains on course for growth, albeit at a much slower pace than in the previous two years.

“We feel the slowdown in the economy in the first half of 2023: After two years of record sales and operating result, the economic slowdown is becoming apparent,”