Tractable AI Raises $65M in Series E Funding

Tractable, the company employing artificial intelligence (AI) using computer vision to assess the condition of cars and homes, today announced a $65M Series E investment led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. Existing investors Insight Partners and Georgian participated in the round. As part of the transaction, Nahoko Hoshino, Investment Director for SoftBank Investment Advisers will join the Tractable board.

Today’s investment represents the latest milestone in Tractable’s growth journey. The company recently brought on Venkat Sathyamurthy as Chief Product Officer, formerly head of platform at Adobe, Mohan Mahadevan as Chief Science Officer, formerly computer vision lead at Amazon, and Andrew