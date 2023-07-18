CollisionWeek

State Farm Ventures Invests in Snapsheet

Investment strengthens multi-year relationship between investment arm of largest U.S. private passenger auto insurer and claims technology firm.

Snapsheet, the company specializing in claims management technology, today announced a strategic investment from State Farm Ventures, the wholly-owned subsidiary of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company launched in 2018.

Snapsheet streamlines and expedites the claims process, providing insurers and policyholders with a seamless, user-friendly experience. Snapsheet offers a comprehensive range of appraisal, claims, and payment solutions for auto, property, and commercial insurance. They work with over 140 insurance carriers, Managing General Agents (MGAs), Third-Party Administrators (TPAs), and self-insured entities in

