Safelite Group Acquires Florida Auto Glass Business

The Safelite Group announced the acquisition of Florida-based Ideal Auto Glass with two locations in Odessa and Sanford, Fla. The transaction was completed on Friday, July 14.

“We continue to grow with a focus on providing the quality glass services that our customers expect from us,” said Safelite’s President and CEO, Renee Cacchillo. “And we’re excited to welcome our new team members to our business.”

“Continuing to be the leader in our industry is something we take pride in,” said Cacchillo. “And the best way to lay the foundation for future success is through the talents and contributions of our