Mike Quinn Named Chief Global Development Officer at AirPro Diagnostics to Lead European Expansion

Josh McFarlin named President and COO.

AirPro Diagnostics, the provider of remote diagnostics, scanning, programming, and ADAS calibration solutions, announced Michael Quinn, former President of AirPro, has been promoted to Chief Global Development Officer and will retain industry relations responsibilities. Josh McFarlin, former Executive Vice President Operations at AirPro Diagnostics, has been promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer.

“I am extremely proud of the Team we have assembled at AirPro Diagnostics, our tremendous growth is made only possible by the efforts of our entire staff,” stated