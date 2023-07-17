CollisionWeek

Vermont Allows Out-of-State Adjusters and Appraiser in Wake of Major Flooding

In response to the State of Emergency declared July 9 by Vermont Governor Phil Scott following heavy rains and anticipated floodings, the Commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation announced that the Department is allowing property and casualty insurance carriers to use individual adjusters not licensed in Vermont. Guidance on the use of adjusters not licensed in Vermont is available in DFR Bulletins No. 225 and No. 226.

According to 8 V.S.A. § 4803, the Department of Financial Regulation can permit insurers to use appraisers and adjusters who are not licensed in Vermont in the wake of catastrophic events.

