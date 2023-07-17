Classic Collision Acquires New Repair Center in Tennessee

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Dayton Collision Center in Dayton, Tenn., expanding its presence in the state.

“We have been the repair center of choice in Dayton by performing high quality repairs and providing a one-of-a-kind customer service experience. We are thrilled to continue that journey now as Classic Collision,” stated Rich Ritchie former owner of Dayton Collision Center.

“We are pleased to welcome the entire Dayton Collision Center team to the Classic Family, which will create the opportunity for us to expand our footprint in Tennessee. We recognize the high demands for a top performing repair center