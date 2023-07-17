CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Classic Collision Acquires New Repair Center in Tennessee

Classic Collision Acquires New Repair Center in Tennessee

By Leave a Comment

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Dayton Collision Center in Dayton, Tenn., expanding its presence in the state.

Classic Collision Inc. logo “We have been the repair center of choice in Dayton by performing high quality repairs and providing a one-of-a-kind customer service experience. We are thrilled to continue that journey now as Classic Collision,” stated Rich Ritchie former owner of Dayton Collision Center.

“We are pleased to welcome the entire Dayton Collision Center team to the Classic Family, which will create the opportunity for us to expand our footprint in Tennessee. We recognize the high demands for a top performing repair center

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey