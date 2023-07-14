July 27 CIECA Examines Collision Industry Challenges Driving the Need for Transparency

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECA Webinar, titled Collision Industry Challenges Driving the Need for Transparency Among Stakeholders, is scheduled for Thursday, July 27 at 2 p.m. (EDT).

The one-hour webinar will feature representatives from three stakeholder groups. They include John Eck, head of product, accident assistance, global strategy & innovation at General Motors (GM); Michael Giarrizzo Jr., president and chief executive officer (CEO) of DCR Systems, and David Willett, chief underwriting officer (CUO) and co-founder of SPARK Underwriters.

Registration for the webinar is available online.

During the live broadcast, Eck, Giarrizzo and