Jaguar Land Rover and Allianz Partner to Provide Month of Complimentary Insurance on New Vehicles in Europe

JLR and Allianz Partners have announced the launch of an embedded insurance program, to enhance the purchasing experience for Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar clients across Europe. The new program, Simply Drive, to give clients instant and complimentary to insurance for the first month on new Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar purchases.

The Simply Drive service went live in Germany in June and will be rolled out across Austria, Belgium, France, Italy, Portugal and Spain over the next year. The product will be integrated into the vehicle purchasing journey for Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar clients. The