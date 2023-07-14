Auto Care Alliance Opposes ASA, SCRS and Alliance Right to Repair Agreement Over Enforcement, Lack of Collaboration

The Auto Care Alliance announced July 13 it is opposed to the agreement by the Automotive Service Association (ASA), the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) and the Alliance for Automotive Innovation announced July 11 on automotive right to repair

According to the Auto Care Alliance, a group that includes several former ASA affiliate associations, ASA has “…flipped positions after being vehemently opposed to Right to Repair for over 20 years.”

“The Auto Care Alliance supports a Right to Repair agreement that all the industry partners agree with the legislation, not a select group that is speaking on behalf of