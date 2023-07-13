Progressive Reports Personal Auto Policies in Force Down Slightly in June from May

Total personal auto policies in force are still up over 14% from last year.
The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) reported its total personal auto insurance policies in force were 19,658,300 in June. June’s policies in force result represents an increase of 14.4% from 17,176,500 in June 2022, but down 0.04% from 19,666,500 in May.
Agency personal auto insurance policies were 8,437,800, up 11% from 7,619,500 in June 2022 and also up from 8,423,200 in May. Direct policies in force were 11,220.500 in June, up 17% from 9,557,000 in June 2022, but down from 11,243,300 in May.
For the second quarter ended
