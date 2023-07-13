Enterprise Holdings ROAD Forward Grants Advance Social and Racial Equity in More Than 400 Communities

The Enterprise Holdings ROAD Forward initiative is awarding grants for the third consecutive year to more than 600 local nonprofit organizations—part of Enterprise’s five-year, $55 million ROAD Forward commitment. This year’s round of grants to local nonprofits, totaling more than $7 million, will be distributed across the organization’s 70-plus operating groups in the United States, Canada and Europe.

To date, more than 980 nonprofits have received $33 million in grants from ROAD Forward, with more than 70% of this year’s recipients receiving a grant for the third year in a row.

“After three years, this program is providing real and