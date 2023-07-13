CAWA Announces Another Automotive High School Teacher Scholarship Winner

CAWA, the non-profit trade association representing automotive parts manufacturers, jobbers, warehouse distributors, retailers and program groups, announced another recipient of its automotive high school teachers’ scholarship awards.

Named the Motorcar Parts of America – Selwyn Joffe Awards, CAWA provides scholarships to high school teachers to support their automotive programs.

“CAWA is proud to assist automotive high school teachers, in part, to assure their programs remain viable and well-resourced for the benefit of their students and our industry”, said Rodney Pierini, President and CEO, in announcing the award.

The recipient of the recent scholarship award is Gregory Kraus, from Amistad High