AASP-MN to Host Night Out with the St. Paul Saints September 19

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) announced it will host a night out with the St. Paul Saints, Tuesday, September 19th. The game is at 6:30 p.m. at CHS Field and will feature the St. Paul Saints vs. the Toledo Mud Hens.
Prior to the game, AASP-MN member shop Lancer Service in St. Paul will host a tailgate party for those that attend.
“This event is a great way to get AASP-MN members, their employees and families together in a fun and relaxing setting,” said AASP-MN Executive Director Linden Wicklund.
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.