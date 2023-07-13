AASP-MN to Host Night Out with the St. Paul Saints September 19

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) announced it will host a night out with the St. Paul Saints, Tuesday, September 19th. The game is at 6:30 p.m. at CHS Field and will feature the St. Paul Saints vs. the Toledo Mud Hens.

Prior to the game, AASP-MN member shop Lancer Service in St. Paul will host a tailgate party for those that attend.

“This event is a great way to get AASP-MN members, their employees and families together in a fun and relaxing setting,” said AASP-MN Executive Director Linden Wicklund.