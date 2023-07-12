Solera Unveils Web Browser-Based Intelligent Triage for First Notice of Loss

Solera Global Corp announced the launch of its web browser-based Intelligent Triage solution, eliminating the need for extensive integrations or software installations. This global visual intelligence service empowers claims handlers to swiftly and accurately assess whether a damaged vehicle is repairable or a total loss, right from the First Notice of Loss (FNOL). Insurers can simply add this solution to their current claims handling workflow, test drive with us and then if desired, can fully automate the triage process through API integration.

Key highlights of the new solution include: