Pennsylvania Collision Repair Shop Owner Ordered to Pay $435,000 Restitution in False Insurance Claims Case

Shop operator receives sentence 7-years restrictive probation in addition to requirement for financial restitution to insurers.

The owner of the Chalfont Collision Center was sentenced on Monday, July 10 to restrictive probation and ordered to pay more than $435,000 in restitution to the five insurance companies he defrauded by submitting nearly 300 false insurance claims over eight years.

John Paul Reis

John Paul Reis, 56, of Newtown Township, entered an open guilty plea in March to insurance fraud, deceptive business practices, forgery and theft by deception, all third-degree felonies.

On Monday, Reis appeared before Common Pleas Judge Charissa J. Liller

