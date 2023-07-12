CollisionWeek

Jeff Murray Named Chief Financial Officer at Boyd Group

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) announced the appointment of Jeff Murray as Executive Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Murray has served as Interim Chief Financial Officer since January 1, 2023.

“Since the beginning of 2023, Jeff has been able to seamlessly take on the position of Interim CFO, and we are pleased to appoint him as permanent CFO” said Timothy O’Day, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Boyd Group. “Jeff’s significant knowledge of the business along with his strong background in accounting

