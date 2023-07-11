CollisionWeek

Progressive Selects Mitchell’s Estimating Platform for Truck Appraisals

Mitchell, an Enlyte company, today announced that Progressive Insurance has implemented Mitchell Cloud Estimating TruckMax to help better manage appraisals of collision-damaged light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Progressive is the largest U.S. insurer of commercial autos, with 16% market share in 2022.

“With Mitchell Cloud Estimating TruckMax, we can better serve our customers—increasing appraiser efficiency and accuracy while decreasing cycle time,” said Kevin Peinkofer, Progressive’s Commercial Lines Claims General Manager. “The addition of this new solution means that we now have a single, integrated platform for appraisals of passenger vehicles, motorcycles, and light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks.”

