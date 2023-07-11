New Jersey Toughens Auto Theft Laws

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a series of bills to continue the fight to combat auto theft in the state. The four bills strengthen the criminal penalties associated with auto theft, with a particular focus on persistent, repeat offenders and large-scale automobile trafficking networks.

“Every person should be able to feel safe and secure in the communities they call home. That is why over the past year we have taken serious steps to crack down on the troubling rise in auto thefts,” said Governor Murphy. “Today’s comprehensive bill signing is an additional step in the right direction. I am