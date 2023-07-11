CollisionWeek

Auto Care Association Calls Right to Repair Agreement by ASA, SCRS, and Auto Alliance ‘Thinly Veiled Attempt to Confuse Lawmakers and Drivers’

The Auto Care Association released a statement July 11 objecting to the right to repair agreement between the Automotive Service Association (ASA), the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) and Alliance for Automotive Innovation that was announced earlier in the day.

According to the association:

The Auto Care Association, an original signatory to the 2014 Memorandum of Understanding, was not consulted about, was not a party to and does not support the agreement. ASA and SCRS, who did not sign or support the 2014 MOU, represent a small fraction of the independent repair market and do not speak for the

