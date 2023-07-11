ASA, SCRS and Alliance for Automotive Innovation Announce Right to Repair Agreement

Three associations say agreement assures independents have access to information needed to repair vehicles and consumer choice.

The Automotive Service Association (ASA), the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) and Alliance for Automotive Innovation today announced they have reached an agreement on automotive right to repair that the groups say builds upon previous agreements to assure independent repair facilities have access to service and repair information and addresses current concerns such as telematics data. The groups, which represent thousands of independent automotive service and collision repair facilities as well as the majority of manufacturers selling vehicles in the U.S., says