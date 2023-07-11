CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AASP/NJ Says Association’s Healthcare Plan Saving Members Money

AASP/NJ Says Association’s Healthcare Plan Saving Members Money

By Leave a Comment

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) is pleased to report much success with its health insurance plan offered exclusively to members of the association who are in good standing.

AASP-NJ logoThe plan is a benefit to AASP/NJ members that the association says is not only providing collision repair shops thousands of dollars in healthcare savings, it has even led to increased association membership as businesses are joining AASP/NJ just to take advantage of the low rates and other benefits they would not have access to elsewhere.

“This is not your everyday health insurance plan,” boasts Joe Amato,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey