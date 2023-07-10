Toyota Auto Insurance Expands to Colorado, Georgia and Oregon

Toyota’s auto insurance is now available in 11 states as it continues its national rollout.

Toyota Auto Insurance, the vehicle manufacturer’s branded insurance product, is now available to customers residing in the states of Colorado, Georgia and Oregon. Introduced in 2021, Toyota Auto Insurance offers customers quality, customizable coverage at affordable rates.

The insurance may be applied to both Toyota and non-Toyota vehicles in a customer’s household.

“We’re excited to continue our rollout of Toyota Auto Insurance, expanding our reach to even more customers,” said Rob Spencer, Toyota Insurance President. “We look forward to offering our customers in Colorado,