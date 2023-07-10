National Auto Body Council Seeking Nominations for Annual Awards

The National Auto Body Council is continuing to seek nominations for its 2023 awards – the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award and the NABC President’s Award, which recognize individuals and companies for their leadership of and commitment to improving the collision repair industry.

The NABC President’s Award is designed to honor the NABC member company that supports the vision of the National Auto Body Council through donation of their time and resources. Companies will be nominated by the NABC Board of Directors, and members at all levels of NABC membership are eligible. The winner will be named later this