Hunter Engineering Partners with Lincoln Tech on New Denver Training Center

New collaboration offers training for local techs and student career opportunities, including ADAS.

Hunter Engineering announced that the Lincoln Tech’s Denver campus will be the latest site to house a Hunter Training Center. Local students and repair shop technicians will be offered the opportunity to train directly on Hunter equipment through a wide range of available Hunter courses.

The new training center, Hunter’s 47th across the nation, will open Aug. 1.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. is a provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education, offering recent high school graduates and working adults programs in automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business