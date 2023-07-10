CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Classic Collision Acquires New Collision Repair Center in Minnesota

Classic Collision Acquires New Collision Repair Center in Minnesota

By Leave a Comment

Classic Collision, LLC, the multi-site collision repair operator based in Atlanta, announced the acquisition of a Maaco Franchise in Fridley, Minn.

Classic Collision Inc. logo “Our mission has been to be the reliable choice in collision repair and provide excellent customer service and I believe that Classic Collision will uphold that mission” stated Andy McClure former owner of Maaco Fridley Franchise.

“We’re honored to welcome the Maaco Fridley team to the Classic Family. We recognize their dedication to excellent customer experience and being the local repair choice. We look forward to adding these locations to our Minnesota market,” states Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey