Classic Collision Acquires New Collision Repair Center in Minnesota

Classic Collision, LLC, the multi-site collision repair operator based in Atlanta, announced the acquisition of a Maaco Franchise in Fridley, Minn.

“Our mission has been to be the reliable choice in collision repair and provide excellent customer service and I believe that Classic Collision will uphold that mission” stated Andy McClure former owner of Maaco Fridley Franchise.

“We’re honored to welcome the Maaco Fridley team to the Classic Family. We recognize their dedication to excellent customer experience and being the local repair choice. We look forward to adding these locations to our Minnesota market,” states Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic