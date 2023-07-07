U.S. Light Vehicle Sales Up Over 13% in First Half of 2023

Light Vehicle sales likely totaled 1.38 million units in the U.S. during June, according to GlobalData, with most OEMs reporting. June was another month of robust activity, as the market continued to shrug off concerns over an economic slowdown later in the year.

The June selling rate was estimated at 15.8 mn units/year, up from 15.0 mn units/year in May. The daily selling rate is calculated at 53,000 units/day in June, according to initial calculations, down from 54,800 units/day in May, but still a respectable result, given some unhelpful conditions, including near-record high transaction prices and rising interest rates.

According