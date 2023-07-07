CollisionWeek

CURE Auto Insurance Opens New Office in Detroit

Company celebrates two Years in Michigan market, has nearly 100,000 insured drivers.

CURE auto insurance celebrated its two-year anniversary since its entrance into Michigan with nearly 100,000 drivers, new jobs and a new office in metropolitan Detroit.  According to the company, over the past 12 months, CURE has nearly doubled its number of insureds.

Cure Auto Insurance logoCURE plans to open its first office in Metro Detroit at The Icon building, 200 Walker Street. The former training center for General Motors and the United Auto Workers (UAW) will house up to 100 employees over the next two years.

Eric Poe, CEO of CURE

