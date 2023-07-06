Hertrich Dealerships Acquires New Collision Repair Center in Pennsylvania

New location is the dealership group’s 12th location.

The Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships announced the acquisition of Chadds Ford Collision Center, a 17,000 sq. ft. repair facility located in Chadds Ford, Pa. The new collision repair center marks the dealership group’s expansion into the Pennsylvania, building upon Hertrich Collision Centers’ existing presence on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware.

Hertrich operates collision centers in Delaware, including Bear, Dagsboro, Dover, Lewes, Milford, Millsboro, Newark, and Seaford. Additionally, the collision centers in Denton, Salisbury, and Elkton serve the Maryland area.

Hertrich’s recent acquisition of the newest collision center is