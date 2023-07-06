Diamond Standard Parts’ Emmett Baker Passes Away

Diamond Standard Parts announced the passing of William Emmett Baker on June 25 at the age of 68.

Baker was a member of the Diamond Standard start up group and later served as Northeast Sales and Distribution manager at Diamond Standard’s Pittston, Pa distribution facility until his retirement.

A visitation for Baker will be held Friday, July 7 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at 4924 – Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, Tenn. followed by visitation a graveside service from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM.

Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared online with the Baker family.

Baker was born March 11, 1955 on the Ashiya United States Air Force base in Kyushu, Japan to parents Hugh Baker Sr. and Gloria O’Sheridan Baker. He was one of five siblings; Hugh Baker, Jr. (Mutt), Lynn Christensen, Maureen O’Neal, and Rebecca Britt. When he and his family returned to Memphis, Tenn., Emmett attended and graduated from Bartlett High School in 1973 after which he attended Memphis State University. Because he was so very proud of his Alma Mater he was a lifelong Tigers fan.

After retirement, he returned to Memphis. Not only was he a dedicated employee, he was a skilled carpenter. When family or friends needed help or advice, he was happy to break out the toolbelt and do what he could. He also handled most of his own handyman jobs around his house. He was also a lifelong athlete. As a child he was a talented baseball player, in adulthood he enjoyed tennis, and in his later years he truly enjoyed golf. In April of 2020, he gained a daughter in Shannon Walton Baker. Emmett was also blessed with all his nieces and nephews; Ashley and Zak Christensen, Brooke and Blaire O’Neal, and Andrew Langley and Shelby Britt.