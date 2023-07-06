Consumer Sentiment Jumps in June as Inflation Eases

All demographic groups see economic prospects improving.

According to the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers, consumer sentiment was up 9% in June, reaching its highest level in four months, a sign of greater optimism as inflation eased and policymakers reach an agreement to raise the federal debt ceiling.

The Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 64.4 in the June 2023 survey, up from 59.2 in May and above last June’s 50.0. The final June result is an improvement from the preliminary results for the month that had been up 7.9% at mid-month.

Consumer sentiment is viewed as a leading