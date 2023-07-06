California Insurance Commissioner Announces Over $50 Million in Grants to Assist Law Enforcement Fight Insurance Fraud

California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara announced he has awarded $50,545,239 in grants to 34 district attorney offices representing 44 counties in California to combat insurance fraud. Under Commissioner Lara’s leadership, these grants, funded through annual employer assessments, support law enforcement efforts in investigating and prosecuting fraud and increase outreach to our communities. Commissioner Lara also awarded an additional $400,000 in grants to protect consumers, the majority of whom are seniors, from abuse involving the sale of individual life and annuity products as part of the Life and Annuity Consumer Protection Program.

“Insurance fraud continues to be a drain on our