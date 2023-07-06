CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / 11 States Issued Proclamations for June Automotive Service Professionals Month

11 States Issued Proclamations for June Automotive Service Professionals Month

By Leave a Comment

Governors across the country issued official state proclamations declaring June as Automotive Service Professionals Month in their respective states including:

  • 2023 Automotive Service Professionals MonthJared Polis of Colorado
  • J.B. Pritzker of Illinois
  • Eric Holcomb of Indiana
  • Andy Beshear of Kentucky
  • Maura Healey of Massachusetts
  • Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan
  • Doug Burgum of North Dakota
  • Kristi Noem of South Dakota
  • Glenn Youngkin of Virginia
  • Jim Justice of West Virginia
  • Tony Evers of Wisconsin

“We express our gratitude to these governors for acknowledging the exceptional skill level and expertise of automotive service professionals in their respective states, who diligently work to keep each state’s motorists on the

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey