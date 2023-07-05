Philadelphia Towing Company Alleged to Have Made Millions from Catalytic Converter Thefts

Nearly year-long investigation leads to charges again company and 10 adults, one juvenile.

The Bucks County, Pa. District Attorney’s Office announced charges against a Philadelphia, Pa. towing company and more than 10 individuals June 27 who are alleged to have operated a multi-million-dollar organized criminal enterprise that specialized in the theft of catalytic converters throughout the Delaware Valley region of Pennsylvania.

The nearly yearlong investigation, led by Detectives with the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, resulted in the charging of a Philadelphia towngi yard, along with 10 adult individuals and one juvenile. Three dozen local, state, and federal law enforcement