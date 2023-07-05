Palladium Heritage Acquires Three Aftermarket Collision Repair Parts Distributors

Combination creates Collision Auto Parts platform to expand with further acquisitions and new location openings.

Palladium Equity Partners, along with its joint venture affiliate Palladium Heritage, announced today that it has partnered with management to create a platform named Collision Auto Parts LLC, with the acquisition of three automotive aftermarket collision repair part companies. The goal of Collision Auto Parts is to grow the acquired businesses, National Auto Parts, USA. Inc., NAP San Diego, LLC, and National Auto Parts-Oakland, LLC, and expand the company’s base through further acquisitions and opening additional locations. Financial terms were not disclosed.

As a result