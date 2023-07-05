Original One Parts Merges with Headlights Depot

Original One Parts, LLC, a portfolio company of private equity firm Kinderhook Industries, LLC, announced its merger with Headlights Depot.

Serving the auto collision repair industry, Original One Parts operates out of two warehouse & remanufacturing facilities located in Texas and Maryland. With its nine strategically located distribution centers supplying business and consumer customers, Headlights Depot adds to Original One’s capability to deliver a robust product line of reconditioned, recycled and aftermarket headlights and taillights to both collision professionals and consumers anywhere in the U.S. quickly and affordably.

Headlights Depot’s owners Eric and Jay Tannenbaum will both continue working with