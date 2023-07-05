EU Reaches Agreement on Data Act to Provide Third Parties Access to Connected Products

Automotive suppliers’ association calls for auto sector specific legislation to improve competition, boost innovation capabilities, and protect consumer rights and choice.

Negotiators from the European Parliament and the Council of the EU reached an agreement on June 27 on Data Act legislation which will regulate how data generated by connected objects can be accessed and shared.

The Data Act agreement is expected to allow third parties to provide services to the end user but will need a complementary regulation that addresses the complexities of the deployment of data-based services in the auto sector according to an industry association.

The European