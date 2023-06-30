Würth Additive Group CEO Joins Collision Repair 3D Printing Task Force

AJ Strandquist, CEP of Würth Additive Group, a Würth Industry North America company, will join the groundbreaking, internationally recognized 3D Printing in Auto Collision Task Force, announced today at the International Bodyshop Industry Symposium (IBIS) Global Summit 2023 in Milan, Italy.

In April 2023, during the International Bodyshop Industry Symposium (IBIS) USA 2023 trade conference in Nashville, Tennessee,