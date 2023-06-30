CollisionWeek

UK’s Steer Automotive Group Acquires 32 Collision Repair Centers

Steer Automotive Group today announced the acquisition of the businesses of Apollo Motor Group and Balgores Motors. The two businesses have a total of 32 collision repair locations with £90m ($114.5 million) sales and 700 staff. The acquisition builds on Steer’s network, extending further into the south of England and increasing Steer’s scale and capacity in the region. Plans are already in place to continue the development in the market with new sites planned over the second half of the year.

With the acquisitions of Apollo Motors Group and Balgores Motors, the Steer Automotive Group now has 93 collision repair

