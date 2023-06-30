Rhode Island Governor Signs Bill Updating Unfair Claims Practices Act

New law requires insurers to pay for documented OEM and paint manufacturer procedures. Also adds independent appraisal provision to settle disputes.

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee signed legislation June 26 that passed by the state legislature earlier in the month that will update several sections of the Rhode Island Unfair Claims Practices Act to address items such as payment for documented repair procedures and the timeliness of insurance company inspections of damaged vehicles. The legislation also adds a Chapter to the Rhode Island code that makes a provision for an independent appraisal process to settle disputes between insurance companies and