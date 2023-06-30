ProColor Collision Repair Center Opens in Cypress, Texas

ProColor Collision announced today that ProColor Collision Cypress is the latest to join its network of collision repair facilities in the U.S. The new location, located at 13800 Cypress North Houston Road in Cypress, is operated by Jack Pilavian, who has spent more than 26 years in the collision repair industry.

“We are excited to expand our operations and provide our expertise in high-quality auto body repair services to the Houston metro area,” Pilavian said. “Our ProColor Collision location is fully equipped to provide exceptional customer service and deliver precision and quality in every repair.”

“As ProColor Collision continues to