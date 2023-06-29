CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / INA PAACE Automechanika Mexico Prepares for its 25th Anniversary Event

INA PAACE Automechanika Mexico Prepares for its 25th Anniversary Event

By Leave a Comment

INA PAACE Automechanika Mexico, the largest international Automotive Aftermarket event in Latin America, will hold its 25th Anniversary Edition next month, marking a significant milestone in the history of this respected exhibition. Set to take place in Mexico City, July 12 – 14, 2023 at Centro Citibanamex, this highly anticipated event promises to deliver an extraordinary experience celebrating a quarter-century as the preferred platform highlighting the aftermarket’s automotive innovation, industry expertise, and groundbreaking advancements.

INA PAACE Automechanika Mexico City“I am thrilled to celebrate the 25th edition of our distinguished tradeshow”, stated Bridget Ferris, Show Director, INA PAACE Automechanika Mexico.  “This platform has been the

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey