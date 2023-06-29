Highview Capital Invests in Recycler B&R Auto

Highview Capital, LLC today announced a partnership with B&R Auto, the Oregon-based independent auto recycler. Founder-owned and operated by the Perlenfein family since 1980, B&R provides recycled parts to automotive collision and repair centers and do-it-yourself customers.

The Company operates 19 locations across the Western U.S. focused on best-in-class dismantling processes, technology, and customer service. B&R has established itself as an industry leader in the environmentally friendly disposal of salvage vehicles.

Following the close of Highview’s investment, both the Perlenfein family and Jeff Helget, B&R’s President, will retain significant stakes in the business. Helget will continue to serve as B&R’s