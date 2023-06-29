Auto Alliance Says EPA’s EV Rules are “Out of Whack”

Vehicle manufacturer association says latest proposals are not reasonable or achievable in timeframe proposed by regulator.

In a blog post, John Bozzella, president and CEO of Alliance for Automotive Innovation, raised concerns with the April announcement by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of new federal vehicle emissions standards. Bozzella also proposed changes to rules that would address the concerns of vehicle manufacturers.

The EPA proposed significantly more stringent greenhouse gas (GHG) standards for light and medium-duty vehicles (MDVs) for MYs 2027 and later. For light-duty, the proposed standards would further reduce the fleet average GHG emissions target levels