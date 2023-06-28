CollisionWeek

Justin Zimmerman Named Acting Banking and Insurance Commissioner in New Jersey

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced that Marlene Caride, Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance, will depart the Murphy Administration to join the Judiciary as a judge of the New Jersey Superior Court. Caride was nominated by the Governor on June 1 to serve in Hudson County (Vicinage 6) and confirmed on June 26.

Department Chief of Staff Justin Zimmerman became Acting Commissioner beginning June 27.

Commissioner Caride joined Governor Murphy’s Cabinet on his first day in office on January 16, 2018, following six years of service in the New Jersey General Assembly representing Bergen and

