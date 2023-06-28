ASE Announces Zilke and Serratore to Retire December 31

Dave Johnson has been named ASE president and CEO designate, Donna Wagner named as the new vice president of industry and media relations as management team transition begins.
ASE President and CEO Tim Zilke and Senior Vice President of Communications Trish Serratore have announced their plans to retire on Dec. 31, 2023.
Zilke joined the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) in 1991 and was promoted to president and CEO in 2008. Serratore joined ASE in 1988 and was promoted to senior vice president of communications in 2008. She served six years as president of the ASE
