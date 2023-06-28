Alfa Mutual Insurance Company Receives NAMIC 10th Annual Award in Innovation

The National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies presented its annual Award in Innovation, sponsored by Guy Carpenter, to Alfa Mutual Insurance Company, headquartered in Montgomery, Ala. With the creation of the Alfa Leadership Academy, the company has been successful in developing emerging leaders, enhancing its company culture, building innovative solutions, and providing exceptional service to customers.

“Since the launch of the academy in 2015, we’ve been placing a critical emphasis on developing Alfa’s next generation of leaders,” said Jimmy Parnell, president and CEO of Alfa Mutual Insurance Company and the Alabama Farmers Federation. “Academy classes have been transformative, helping our